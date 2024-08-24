Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $15,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,224,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.
Carvana Stock Up 4.4 %
Carvana stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 3.37.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Carvana
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.