Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $15,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,224,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 3.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,767,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,686,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 135.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

