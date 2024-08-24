Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Trading 1% Higher

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
