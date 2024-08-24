Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.39.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after buying an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

