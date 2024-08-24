ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B to Issue Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2794 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMUB stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

