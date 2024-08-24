ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B to Issue Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2794 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AMUB stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.76.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.