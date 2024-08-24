Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $142.42

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.42 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.86). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.86), with a volume of 33,404 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.69. The company has a market capitalization of £149.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,588.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,456 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,743.24). Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

