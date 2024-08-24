Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.82

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and traded as high as $60.70. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 179 shares.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.