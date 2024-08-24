Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.57 ($0.02). 127,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 155,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Europa Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.