Evercore ISI Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NVDA opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,170,723 shares of company stock valued at $616,106,141. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

