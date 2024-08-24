Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

EVGN stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

