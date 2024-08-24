Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

