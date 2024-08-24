Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 0.7 %

EVOK stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

