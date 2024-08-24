Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $4.07. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 61,918 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVOK

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.