Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $4.07. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 61,918 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
