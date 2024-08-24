Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.13. Evotec shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 19,194 shares traded.

EVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the first quarter worth $188,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Evotec by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

