Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

