Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $169.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $172.51 and last traded at $172.11, with a volume of 79883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.02.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

