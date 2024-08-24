Eyal Goldstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asure Software Stock Up 1.6 %
ASUR stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $226.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Asure Software
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
