Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Csaba Sverha Sells 9,288 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $267.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.21. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

