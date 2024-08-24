Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,090,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,585,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 147.07% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Analog Devices Sends Signal to Market: Growth Will Return
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.