Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,090,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,585,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 147.07% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.