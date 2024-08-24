FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $48.80.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

