FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FB Financial
Institutional Trading of FB Financial
FB Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:FBK opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $48.80.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FB Financial
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.