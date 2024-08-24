FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FDX stock opened at $297.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $700,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

