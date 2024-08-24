Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Trading 2.9% Higher

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 8,358 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

