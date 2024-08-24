Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.68

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 81394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

