Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 110.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

FIS stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

