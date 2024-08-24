Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,195 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 824,164 shares during the period. Gray Foundation boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $98.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

