Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 112.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $6,354,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.65.

Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $403.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

