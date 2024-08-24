Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $171.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

