Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,321 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 20,472.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 0.4 %

Primerica stock opened at $261.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $263.14. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.25.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

