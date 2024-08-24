Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $153.99 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

