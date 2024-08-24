Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $45,786,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $25,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Exponent by 1,383.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 243,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 9.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,217,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Up 2.5 %

EXPO opened at $106.26 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $108.80. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $657,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,956 shares of company stock worth $3,721,550. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.