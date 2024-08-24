Fifth Third Bancorp Has $600,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

