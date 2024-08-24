Fifth Third Bancorp Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 159.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 767,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUI opened at $133.01 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

