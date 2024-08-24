Fifth Third Bancorp Has $666,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

SWK stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

