Fifth Third Bancorp Has $668,000 Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,597,000 after buying an additional 206,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

