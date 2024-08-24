Fifth Third Bancorp Has $727,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 271.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

EFX stock opened at $296.22 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $298.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

