Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Generac were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Generac by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $156.85 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average is $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

