Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 149 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in IDEX by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.