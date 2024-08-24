Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 252 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 193.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $109.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.