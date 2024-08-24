Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,651 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1,514.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

