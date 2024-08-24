Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 712,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,381,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of TRNO opened at $71.02 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

