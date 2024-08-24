Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,306 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.