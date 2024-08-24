Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 335 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Get Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.