Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,010 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

