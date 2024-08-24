Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 839 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,528,000 after acquiring an additional 425,620 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $55.40 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

