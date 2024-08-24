Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.76 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

