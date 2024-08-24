Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,562 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZION opened at $47.68 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

