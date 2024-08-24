Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 17.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $33,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $501,724. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

