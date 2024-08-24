Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,404 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.