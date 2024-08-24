Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,828 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.