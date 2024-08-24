Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,826 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

