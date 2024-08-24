Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $106,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.18. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

